Turkish-U.S. land patrols in Syria to start on Sept.8 - Anadolu

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 06-09-2019 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TSKGnkur)

Joint military land patrols by Turkish and U.S. forces in northeast Syria are planned to start on Sept. 8, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Friday.

The two NATO allies are working to establish what Turkey says will be a "safe zone" along the border in northeast Syria - a region mainly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces - and have conducted multiple joint helicopter patrols over the area.

COUNTRY : Turkey
