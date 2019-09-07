International Development News
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Prisoner swap first step in ending "horrible war"

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 07-09-2019 17:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday was the first step in a process to end the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region.

He said the swap had been agreed with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and that he hoped for a meeting in the so-called "Normandy Format" with Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany soon to help defuse the war with pro-Russian separatists.

He said all steps had to be taken "to finish this horrible war," referring to the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

COUNTRY : Ukraine
