Local bar associations to abstain from work supporting Madras HC CJ

Local bar associations on Saturday decided to abstain from work on September 10 in support of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, who has resigned, days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya. Leaders of the associations stated this after meeting former president of the Madras High Court Advocates Association, G Mohanakrishnan, here on Saturday.

The MHAA would hold a meeting on Monday and take a decision on whether to abstain from the high court on September 10, Mohanakrishnan said. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the high court's chief justice on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

It had recommended her transfer on August 28, after which she had made a representation requesting it to reconsider the proposal. She had protested against the collegium's decision to not consider her request against transferring her to the Meghalaya High Court.

The apex court collegium — comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman — had recommended that Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Justice A K Mittal be transferred to the Madras High Court.

