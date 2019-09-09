International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. judge restores nationwide block on Trump administration's asylum ban

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 21:16 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge in California on Monday reinstated a nationwide bar on a new Trump administration rule that aimed to block almost all asylum applications at the U.S.-Mexico border.

San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar had previously issued a nationwide injunction blocking the rule, which requires most immigrants who want asylum to first seek safe haven in a third country they had traveled through on their way to the United States.

But the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed it to only border states within its jurisdiction, California and Arizona, and sent the question back to Tigar. He ruled it should apply across the entire border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
