Pompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at UN General Assembly

Reuters New York
Updated: 09-09-2019 22:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he was looking forward to a completed U.S.-Japan trade agreement at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this morning. In a posting on Twitter, Pompeo said, "Progress made on the U.S.-#Japan trade deal at the G7 Summit will further our strong economic partnership: a huge win for both nations."

He said the two countries had reached consensus on agricultural, digital, and industrial issues, adding, "Looking forward for a completed deal at UNGA."

COUNTRY : United States
