U.S. working to take in Bahamas storm victims -acting border chief

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 23:16 IST
Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan on Monday said the country is expediting its immigration processes and deploying more resources to help storm victims from the Bahamas to enter the country quickly.

"I've authorized the deployment of an enormous amount of resources to southern Florida to make sure we can receive people coming in from the Bahamas," Morgan told a White House briefing on immigration.

"That doesn't mean we do this with a blind eye. We still have to balance the humanitarian need and assistance of those that need it versus the safety of this country. So we still go through that process but we're expediting this process."

COUNTRY : United States
