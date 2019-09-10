UK foreign minister Raab: Government will always respect the rule of law

The British government will always respect the rule of law, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, responding to concerns that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could ignore legislation that may force him to delay Brexit.

"This government will always respect the rule of law. That's been our clear position, consistently, and frankly it's outrageous that that is even in doubt," Raab told parliament.

"Of course, how the rule of law will be respected is normally straightforward, but sometimes it can be more complex because there are conflicting laws or competing legal advice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)