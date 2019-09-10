Incoming EU chief says bloc ready for 'no-deal' Brexit

The European Union has completed contingency preparations for any 'no-deal' Brexit but such a departure would not benefit the bloc or Britain, the incoming head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

In unveiling her team to lead the next EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen said she would ask the bloc's current Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to continue in his role.

Also Read: Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit-Dutch agency

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)