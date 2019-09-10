Arab League says Netanyahu's plan will undermine peace process

Arab foreign ministers condemned a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, the head of the Arab League said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's plan will undermine any chances of progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters after a one-day meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo.

