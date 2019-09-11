International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine parliament passes bill to criminalise illegal enrichment at first reading

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 11-09-2019 14:06 IST
Ukraine parliament passes bill to criminalise illegal enrichment at first reading

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that criminalizes state officials illegally enriching themselves.

The bill must be voted on again in order to take effect. Parliament needs to pass the law as a likely condition of more aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine passed a law criminalizing illicit enrichment in 2015 but the constitutional court overturned the law in February, sparking concern among anti-corruption campaigners, the anti-corruption bureau and Ukraine's overseas backers.

Also Read: British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019