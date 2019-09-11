International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK govt says it will appeal Scottish court ruling that suspension of parliament is unlawful

Reuters London
Updated: 11-09-2019 15:18 IST
UK govt says it will appeal Scottish court ruling that suspension of parliament is unlawful

Image Credit: Flickr

The British government said on Wednesday it would appeal a Scottish court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

"We are disappointed by today's decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this," a government spokesman said.

Also Read: Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019