DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 11

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BANGKOK - 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) & Related Meetings (Final day). BANGKOK - 33rd AEM-AFTA Council Meeting (Final day). BANGKOK - AEM – 22nd AIA Council Meeting (Final day). BANGKOK - 11th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting (Final day). BANGKOK - 11th Mekong-Japan Economic Ministers Meeting (Final day). TORONTO - Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (to Sept. 15).

BEIJING – Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will pay a visit to China (to Sept 14). MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu in Moscow. BEIJING - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0900 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at lunch event in Geneva. - 1000 GMT UNITED STATES – 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ** MOSCOW - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gives an opening speech at the Global Vaccination Summit organised in Brussels - 0700 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU's Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier meets EU lawmakers - 0800 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament President David Sassoli will hold a press conference in the European Parliament on Brexit and other topical issues, following the meeting of the Conference of Presidents (EP group leaders) with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier - 1000 GMT.

PRAGUE - The prime ministers of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary will meet with western Balkan partners in Prague - 1230 GMT BEIJING - Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing - 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - The chief negotiator for the European Union over Brexit, Michel Barnier, meets the president of the European Parliament and leading lawmakers to discuss the state of play in the Brexit process.

WASHINGTON D.C., - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House. MOSCOW - Russia holds its annual Moscow Financial Forum attended by finance minister Anton Siluanov and a number of other economic and fiscal officials (to Sept. 13). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 HELSINKI - Italian new Finance minister Roberto Gualtieri meets EU colleagues at the Eurogroup and Ecofin in Helsinki. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Berlin - 0730 GMT. BERN - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to pay a state visit to Switzerland. HELSINKI - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 14).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 HELSINKI - EU Finance ministers meet in Helsinki to discuss fiscal rules and energy tax.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 TUNIS - Tunisia Presidential Election. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 198th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 198th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 198th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 198th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 198th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 LJUBLJANA - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visits Slovenia and meets his counterpart Borut Pahor (to Sept. 17) MOSCOW - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (to Sept. 18) LONDON - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20).

DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to Sept. 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election.

NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to Sept. 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

PARIS - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and state dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (to Sept. 25).

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 WASHINGTON D.C. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

** RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ** REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)