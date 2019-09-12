Thane: Man gets four years RI for molesting two minor girls

A district court here on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting two minor girls in 2015. Justice D G Murumkar also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict, Khalid Chowdhari.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the two girls lived in the same building. Chowdhari lived in the same locality as that of the victims. On May 15, 2015, Chowdhari followed one of the victims, who was eight years old then and returning from tuition, and touched her inappropriately, she said.

Immediately afterwards, he followed the second victim. When the girl, aged nine then, was in a lift with him, he hugged her, she added. The court held Chowdhari guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

