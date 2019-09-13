International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU discussing ways to facilitate investment to spur growth - Dombrovskis

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 13-09-2019 10:46 IST
EU discussing ways to facilitate investment to spur growth - Dombrovskis

Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union finance ministers are looking into ways to improve public spending to facilitate investments and revive growth, the EU commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

He said ministers, who are gathering on Friday in Helsinki for a regular monthly meeting, will discuss how to review public spending to improve its quality and "free space for investment which is important to facilitate economic growth," he told reporters as he arrived to the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019