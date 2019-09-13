EU discussing ways to facilitate investment to spur growth - Dombrovskis

European Union finance ministers are looking into ways to improve public spending to facilitate investments and revive growth, the EU commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

He said ministers, who are gathering on Friday in Helsinki for a regular monthly meeting, will discuss how to review public spending to improve its quality and "free space for investment which is important to facilitate economic growth," he told reporters as he arrived to the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)