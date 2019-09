A Delhi court Friday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 5-day extension of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's custodial interrogation.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order shortly.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.

