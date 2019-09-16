International Development News
Iraqi PM receives phone call from Pompeo -statement

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 16-09-2019 14:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his office said in a brief statement on Monday.

Abdul Mahdi's office did not specify what was discussed. Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to an incident that knocked out more than half the Kingdom's output.

COUNTRY : Iraq
