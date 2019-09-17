Naxalite gets life term for murdering para-teacher

A Jharkhand court has sentenced a Naxalite of the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to life imprisonment in a case of kidnapping and murder of a para-teacher in Simdega district six years ago. Additional District Judge, Neeraj Kumar, convicted and sentenced Koleshwar Mahato on Monday.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 on the convict.

According to the FIR, Mahato had kidnapped the para-teacher, Manoj Kumar, from Jatatand school on November 26, 2014 and the next day, his body was found in a forest. The family of the deceased had also lodged a complaint against former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka and others in connection with the killing.

Ekka has already been sentenced to life imprisonment along with another convict, Dhaneswar Baraik.

