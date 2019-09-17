International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Naxalite gets life term for murdering para-teacher

PTI Simdega
Updated: 17-09-2019 11:41 IST
Naxalite gets life term for murdering para-teacher

Image Credit: ANI

A Jharkhand court has sentenced a Naxalite of the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to life imprisonment in a case of kidnapping and murder of a para-teacher in Simdega district six years ago. Additional District Judge, Neeraj Kumar, convicted and sentenced Koleshwar Mahato on Monday.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 on the convict.

According to the FIR, Mahato had kidnapped the para-teacher, Manoj Kumar, from Jatatand school on November 26, 2014 and the next day, his body was found in a forest. The family of the deceased had also lodged a complaint against former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka and others in connection with the killing.

Ekka has already been sentenced to life imprisonment along with another convict, Dhaneswar Baraik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019