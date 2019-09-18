International Development News
Development News Edition
US seeking to make Cuban asylum seekers stay in Honduras - minister

Reuters Tegucigalpa
Updated: 18-09-2019 05:21 IST
Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales said on Tuesday that negotiations with the United States could make Cuban migrants passing through the Central American country seek refuge there.

Such arrangements are known as safe third country agreements, although Rosales rejected that term. He said over the past year some 70,000 Cubans had crossed Honduras on their way north to the U.S. border, adding that the talks with the United States were ongoing.

COUNTRY : Honduras
