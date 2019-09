Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced his chief of staff on Wednesday - after less than three months in office - as part of a high-level reshuffle.

Tokayev, president since March replaced former chief of staff Krymbek Kusherbayev with Yerlan Koshanov, previously a provincial governor. Kusherbayev, in turn, was named secretary of state, a position previously held by Marat Tazhin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)