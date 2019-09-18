Allahabad HC asks UP govt to clear dues of sugarcane farmers

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to clear due of sugarcane farmers. The Bench of Justice S K Gupta and Justice S S Shamshery passed the order on a plea filed by Jaypal Singh and another cane grower.

The petitioners had moved the court with a prayer that their dues be paid with interest. The petitioners had claimed that they had grown sugarcane after taking a loan from a bank but they were not in a position to repay it due to the non-payment of their dues.

It was contended that under the UP Sugarcane Supply Act, dues were required to be cleared within 15 days of procurement. The court also directed to provide a copy of the order to the authorities for compliance.

