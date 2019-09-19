Use straw for soil retention in Delhi Ridge area, will reduce crop burning: HC to govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the AAP government to procure straw from the neighbouring states for spreading it under newly planted saplings in the Central Ridge area of the national capital to ensure retention of soil and water there as well as reduce crop burning. Justice Najmi Waziri said such a move would ensure a reduction in the burning of straw which is one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi and would help to generate good top soil in the central ridge area which in many parts has rocky soil which is not good for planting saplings.

The direction from the court to procure and spread the straw beneath the newly planted saplings came during hearing of a contempt case in which a private company was ordered to plant 1.4 lakh saplings worth Rs 80 lakh in the Central Ridge area for breaching judicial orders not to manufacture and sell diabetes medication under the brand names used by pharma major Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD). During the hearing in the matter, the forest department told the court that there was hardly any top soil in the central ridge area and it was rocky and therefore, not suitable for planting saplings in such huge numbers.

Subsequently, the court suggested use of paddy or wheat straw, which is discarded and burned after the harvest, for spreading under the saplings. Apart from that the court also issued various other directions for ensuring water supply for watering the saplings, tagging them and to display their varieties and numbers.

The court also issued directions to the Delhi government with regard to augmenting the strength of the forest department. The detailed order is awaited.

