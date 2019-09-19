Can't let flats at East Kidwai Nagar turn into 'khandar' by preventing their use: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the flats already constructed at East Kidwai Nagar as part of its redevelopment cannot be allowed to turn into a 'khandar' (ruins) by prohibiting their use. Justice Navin Chawla said the flats have already come up there and "we cannot say let them become a 'khandar'.

"Then they (flats) will also become a national monument after some time," the court said while hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Aman Lekhi and advocate Manali Singhal in 2014 to stop commercialisation and redevelopment of East Kidwai Nagar and restore its residential nature. The court suggested that instead of preventing use of the constructed flats, it can be ensured that no further damage is done to the environment.

The court after hearing very brief arguments asked both the sides to file their respective notes indicating their stand and listed the matter for hearing on November 18. The petitioner lawyers have contended that the redevelopment work was carried out without first studying what would be its impact on the traffic and civic amenities, like water in the adjoining areas.

The claims in the petition have been opposed by the central government and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is carrying out the work.

