U.S. to withdraw and withhold funds from Afghanistan, blames corruption

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 19:04 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States would return about $100 million to the treasury for an energy infrastructure project in Afghanistan and would withhold a further $60 million in planned assistance to the country due to a lack of transparency.

Pompeo said in a statement the United States would complete the infrastructure project but would do so using an "'off-budget' mechanism," faulting Afghanistan for an "inability to transparently manage U.S. Government resources."

"Due to identified Afghan Government corruption and financial mismanagement, the U.S. Government is returning approximately $100 million to the U.S. Treasury that was intended for a large energy infrastructure project," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
