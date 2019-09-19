Autorickshaw driver gets 10-yr RI for raping school girl in Telangana

A 37-year-old autorickshaw driver was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for raping and impregnating a girl, who used to travel to school in his vehicle, three years ago. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala held the man guilty of raping the 13-year-old girl repeatedly on different occasions and criminal intimidation.

The man was awarded 10 years and two years of RI for the two offences, respectively. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge said, adding that a fine of Rs 3,000 has also been imposed on him.

The victim's mother had lodged a complaint with the police on December 14, 2016 stating that in August 2016, the driver took the girl to a dilapidated building and sexually assaulted her. According to prosecution, when the girl resisted his acts, he threatened her with dire consequences and raped her several times after which she got pregnant.

The pregnancy was terminated in initial stage. Based on the complaint, the autorickshaw driver was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)