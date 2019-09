The United States has issued visas allowing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations next week, Iran's U.N. mission said on Thursday.

Iranian U.N. mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi confirmed to Reuters that the U.S. visas had been issued.

