International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 19-09-2019 23:42 IST
Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

Image Credit: Flickr

A Chinese delegation will visit American farm regions with U.S. officials next week in an effort to build goodwill amid ongoing trade negotiations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters on Thursday.

"They want to see the production of agriculture. I think they want to build goodwill," Perdue said. The delegation will travel with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but it was unclear where specifically they would visit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019