Russia's FSB says one detained N.Korean poacher died - Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 20-09-2019 14:58 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that one North Korean poacher, captured by Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan, has died, the Interfax news agency reported.

A Russian border patrol discovered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats fishing illegally off its far eastern coast on Tuesday and detained the first vessel, prompting the second one to open fire, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia is now holding 161 suspected North Korean poachers in detention.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
