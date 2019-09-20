Demolition of Maradu flats: Kerala govt assures SC of compliance of its order

The Kerala government told the Supreme Court Friday that it has taken requisite steps to comply with the apex court's direction to demolish four apartment complexes constructed at Kochi's Maradu in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications. In an affidavit, the Chief Secretary of Kerala has assured the top court that its order would be complied with and the process for selecting an specialised agency for "controlled implosion" to demolish the buildings is underway.

Urging the apex court to exempt him from personal appearance before it on September 23, Chief Secretary Tom Jose said: "I tender my unqualified apology for any aspect on my conduct which this court construes not to be in accordance with its order." A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had on September 6 pulled up the Kerala government for non-compliance of its order to demolish these buildings and said the state was known for "not following" its directives.

The top court had asked the state government to file a compliance report before it by September 20 failing which the Chief Secretary has to remain present before it on September 23.

