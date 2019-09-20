Mumbai man gets 3 years in jail for attacking cop with sword

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to three years in jail for attacking a policeman with a sword in suburban Mankhurd in 2016. Salman Khan (25), who was externed from the city for anti-social activities, was charged with kidnapping after he entered city limits to meet a girl, police said.

The kidnapping complaint was filed by the girl's father. When police went to arrest Khan, he attacked and injured one of them with a sword, following which a case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, as well as the Arms Act.

The charges of attempt to murder could not be proved, and Judge P B Jadhav found him guilty under section 324, his lawyer R Gadgil said.

