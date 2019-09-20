Kerala church faction row: HC orders police protection to Orthodox priests

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to provide protection to the Orthodox faction priests for conducting religious services in a church in Piravom in Ernakulam district.

A division Bench of the high court comprising Justices A M Shaffique and N Anil Kumar also directed the police to ensure that the parishioners of the church participate in such religious services without any obstruction from the Jacobite faction. The court gave the order on a petition by the Orthodox faction of the church, known as Piravom Valiya Palli, seeking police protection to conduct mass and prayers in the church.

Even though the Supreme Court had nearly two years ago allowed the Orthodox faction to offer prayers at the church, members belonging to the rival Jacobite faction allegedly prevented them from entering it. The Orthodox faction moved the high court after the state government failed to implement the Supreme Court order.

Hundreds of people belonging to the Jacobite faction, who were camping in the church, prevented the implementation of the top court's verdict when the Orthodox faction priests tried to enter the Church last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)