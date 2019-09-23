International Development News
U.N. chief announces formation of Syria constitutional committee

Reuters New York
Updated: 23-09-2019 19:22 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria, a long-awaited step in a stalled peace process.

"It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks. The United Nations sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than an eight-year war in Syria.

COUNTRY : United States
