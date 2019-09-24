HC dismisses Dhananjay Singh's plea against withdrawal of Y+ category security

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by mafia-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh challenging the withdrawal of his Y+ category security cover. The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma dismissed the Singh's petition after hearing his counsel and the counsel of state government.

In the petition, it was alleged that while the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), earlier in June 2017, withdrew the security cover of 12 politicians, including Singh, but later, on August 28, 2017, the ministry communicated to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary that the said order was under review and the decision of the security cover withdrawal is kept under abeyance till any further decision regarding the same. However, on May 24, 2018, Y+ category security of Singh was "arbitrarily" withdrawn, it added.

This decision of the withdrawal of the security cover, alleged the petitioner, was made by the MHA in an "arbitrary manner" without assigning any proper reason for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)