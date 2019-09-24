International Development News
UK Attorney General's office says suspending parliament was done in good faith

Reuters London
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:55 IST
The office of the British government's top lawyer said the decision to suspend parliament was made in good faith, after the Supreme Court ruled earlier that the move was unlawful. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to resign after Britain's top court said the decision was unlawful, and the House of Commons speaker said parliament would sit on Wednesday.

"The government acted in good faith and in the belief that its approach was both lawful and constitutional," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "We are disappointed that in the end the Supreme Court took a different view. We respect the judgment of the Supreme Court."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
