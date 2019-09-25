Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

A Jharkhand court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2016. The court of Principal District Judge, Kumar Kamal, here on Tuesday convicted Yakub Tete and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also slapped on Tete, Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh said on Wednesday. Investigation found that the man had killed his wife in an inebriated state following a quarrel at their home at Saldega locality here on March 25, 2016.

