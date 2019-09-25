UK Attorney General: We will not suspend parliament unlawfully again

The British government will not try to suspend parliament again in a way that contravenes Tuesday's ruling of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said, speaking after the court declared an earlier suspension unlawful.

Asked whether the government intended to try again to suspend - or prorogue - parliament for a lengthy period ahead of Brexit, Cox said: "There will be no prorogation that does not comply with the terms of the judgement of the Supreme Court."

