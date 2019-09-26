Rajeev Kumar's counsels conclude arguments in pre-arrest bail plea, CBI starts making submissions

The CBI on Thursday started making submissions against former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea in the Saradha chit fund scam case after the IPS officer's lawyers concluded their arguments in favour of the prayer. The CBI lawyer is scheduled to continue his submissions before a division bench, which is hearing the proceedings 'in-camera', again on Friday.

Kumar's lawyers concluded their arguments in favour of his pre-arrest bail prayer earlier in the day before the division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta. Kumar's counsels had prayed for 'in-camera' proceedings in the case which the court agreed to on Wednesday, directing that only those advocates who are related to the case would be present during the hearing.

A pre-arrest bail plea by Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21. The central probe agency has given multiple notices to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation and has sought more time on every occasion. The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

