Pompeo declines comment on possibility of U.S.-Iran prisoner swap

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a prisoner swap between the United States and Iran following reports that the United States had deported an Iranian woman.

"So, I never talk about sensitive issues as you described there," Pompeo told reporters when asked about the woman, Negar Ghodskani, who pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States and was sentenced by a federal court to time served, and whether he expected Iran to soon release a detained Princeton University doctoral student.

Also Read: More than ever, Mike Pompeo at helm of Trump foreign policy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)