New York prosecutors agree to delay in seeking Trump tax returns

Reuters New York
Updated: 27-09-2019 01:24 IST
New York prosecutors have agreed to a temporary delay in enforcing their subpoena seeking U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said it would not seek to enforce the subpoena until Oct. 7, or two business days after a judge rules on Trump's challenge to the subpoena, whichever comes first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
