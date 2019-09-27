New York prosecutors agree to delay in seeking Trump tax returns

New York prosecutors have agreed to a temporary delay in enforcing their subpoena seeking U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said it would not seek to enforce the subpoena until Oct. 7, or two business days after a judge rules on Trump's challenge to the subpoena, whichever comes first.

