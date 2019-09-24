German prosecutors press charges against current and former VW CEOs

German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch in relation to an emissions cheating scandal.

The accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal, the prosecutors' office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)