German prosecutors press charges against current and former VW CEOs

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:07 IST
German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch in relation to an emissions cheating scandal.

The accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal, the prosecutors' office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday.

COUNTRY : Germany
