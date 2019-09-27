More than 300 people, mostly children, found in chains in Nigeria's Kaduna

Nigerian police freed more than 300 people, mostly children, being held in chains in a building in the northern city of Kaduna, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Many of the children had metal chains around their ankles, police said. The spokesman said the building housed an Islamic school and seven people have been arrested.

