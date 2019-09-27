International Development News
U.N. launches investigations into killings, torture in Venezuela

Reuters Caracas
Updated: 27-09-2019 15:57 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to set up an international fact-finding mission into reported violations in Venezuela, including torture and thousands of summary executions.

The Geneva forum adopted a resolution, brought by countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, by a vote of 19 in favour and seven against with 21 abstentions on the last day of a three-week session.

