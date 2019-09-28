International Development News
China tells U.N.: tariffs, trade disputes could plunge world into recession

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 28-09-2019 00:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's top diplomat said on Friday that tariffs and trade disputes could plunge the world into recession and Beijing was committed to resolving them in a "calm, rational and cooperative manner."

In speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "Erecting walls will not resolve global challenges, and blaming others for one's own problems does not work. The lessons of the Great Depression should not be forgotten."

