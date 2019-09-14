International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

PTI Islamabad
Updated: 14-09-2019 21:17 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

Faisal claimed an innocent 40-year-old woman was killed in the most recent ceasefire violation on September 14 along the LoC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Pakistan India woman troops Faisal
COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019