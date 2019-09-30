UK taking a careful look at the Brexit delay law - Javid says

The British government should obey the law but is taking a careful look at one which forces the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay if a deal is not struck with the European Union by Oct. 19, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"Of course, every government should observe all laws at all times. We're taking a careful look at that law, but we are also very clear that our policy has not changed - we will leave on Oct. 31st," he said, declining to set out the government's strategy to leave without a deal if it has to.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Venezuelan government mulls sending lawmakers back to opposition assembly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)