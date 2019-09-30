International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 13:16 IST
HC seeks response of Delhi Assembly Speaker, ECI on ex-AAP MLAs plea against disqualification

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office and the Election Commission on the pleas of ex-AAP MLAs, Anil Bajpai and Devender Sehrawat, challenging their disqualification.

A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla issued notices to the office of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, ECI and the complainant-- AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The ex-AAP MLAs have challenged in the high court their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

COUNTRY : India
