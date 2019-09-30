Twin attacks hit EU military convoy in Somali capital and U.S. base in Baledogle

Separate attacks hit a U.S. military base in the Somali town of Baledogle and a European military convoy in the Somali capital on Monday, a Reuters witness and a security source said.

A Reuters journalist saw a seriously damaged armoured vehicle bearing a small Italian flag sticker in the capital of Mogadishu. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Also on Monday morning, there was a bomb attack followed by small arms fire at a base operated by U.S. special forces, a security source told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Nairobi; Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

