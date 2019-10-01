Iran sentences one person to death for spying for the U.S. - judiciary

Iranian courts have sentenced one person to death for spying for the United States and jailed two others for 10 years for the same crime, as well as imprisoning a fourth person for 10 years for spying for Britain, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.

"One person has been sentenced to death for spying for America, ... but the ruling has been appealed," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary's news website Mizan.

The other two men received final 10-year sentences for spying for the United States, he said.

