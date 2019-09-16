Person claims on social sites about writing letters to CJI on Ayodhya land dispute: lawyer to SC

A person has been writing on social media that he has written 117 letters to CJI Ranjan Gogoi questioning the jurisdiction of the apex court to hear the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute, a lawyer for Muslim parties told the Supreme Court on Monday. As soon as the 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India assembled to hear the dispute on 24th day, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said that a person, who claims to be a journalist from electronic media, has been writing on Facebook and other social media sites that he has written 117 letters to the CJI that the court has no jurisdiction.

The bench said that it has not been apprised of any such letter by the registry. "After we issued a notice to a 88-year-old person on your contempt petition, you (Dhavan) said that how many contempt petitions you can file and you do not want to file anymore," the bench said.

The bench then proceeded with the hearing in the decades-old sensitive land dispute case.

