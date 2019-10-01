NGT directs SDMC to stop blood discharge of slaughtered pigs in drains

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the SDMC to take steps to stop discharge of blood of the slaughtered pigs in the drains after a plea alleged that it was causing water pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner to appear before asked them to file an action report within two months.

"Let the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner and DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a joint factual and action taken report in the matter within two months by e-mail. "A copy of this order, along with complaint, be sent to the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner and DPCC by e-mail for compliance," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on November 22.

The order came after perusing a report which said that there is no slaughter house for slaughtering of pigs in Delhi and about 800-1000 pigs per day are slaughtered in various residential areas in Delhi. The blood of these pigs flows in the sewer lines/ drains causing water pollution, the report said.

"It is thus acknowledged that blood of the slaughtered pigs is being discharged in the sewer lines/ drains causing water pollution, which situation is not being remedied," the NGT said. It clarified that the order of the tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and its non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Bharat Batra seeking action against illegal slaughter house and meat shops at Uttam Nagar here. The plea alleged that these slaughter houses were causing pollution and discharging waste water in drains which was a health hazard for the residents. It also claimed that these slaughter houses were disposing their waste illegally violating environmental laws.

