NLU Delhi wins 2nd SK Puri Memorial International Moot Court competition

The National Law University, Delhi has bagged the first prize in the second S K Puri Memorial International Moot Court competition, organised by University of Delhi, on the topic of refugee and international law. The competition named 'Justified', which was organised in association with senior advocate Sacchin Puri, was scheduled in the memory of S K Puri, an eminent lawyer and alumnus of the Faculty of Law in Delhi University.

Justices Siddharth Mridul, I S Mehta and M K Ohri of the Delhi High Court were among others present at the inauguration ceremony. Justice Mridul judged the final round of the competition. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and S B Mitra, Executive Director of GAIL (India) were also in the jury.

Justice Mridul stressed the need for maintaining brevity during arguments in moot courts and advised the teams, comprising budding lawyers, that it is the content of arguments which matters while presenting a case and not the length of the submissions. ASG Jain emphasised the importance of honesty and hard work in professional life.

The moot court, in which 27 teams from across India and abroad participated, was won by NLU Delhi and the team from Thakur Ramnarayan College of Law, Mumbai finished runner-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)